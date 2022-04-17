Terrell Owens scores touchdown in Fan Controlled Football loss

Barry Werner
1 min read
The result for the Zappers wasn’t what they hoped. However, Fan Controlled Football got the highlight it wanted Saturday in Atlanta as the league started its second season.

Late in the game, Owens ran a pass route to the end zone and the football found him as it did so many times in the NFL.

It was the first catch for the Pro Football Hall of Famer in the fledgling league and the 48-year-old looked stylish doing it.

T.O. was offering lessons to a quarterback during the game.

Owens took the loss in stride when interviewed postgame by Charly Arnolt.

Johnny Manziel did not play for the Zappers in the contest.

