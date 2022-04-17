Terrell Owens scores touchdown in Fan Controlled Football loss

The result for the Zappers wasn’t what they hoped. However, Fan Controlled Football got the highlight it wanted Saturday in Atlanta as the league started its second season.

Late in the game, Owens ran a pass route to the end zone and the football found him as it did so many times in the NFL.

It was the first catch for the Pro Football Hall of Famer in the fledgling league and the 48-year-old looked stylish doing it.

THE YEAR? 2022. THE TOUCHDOWN SCORER? TERRELL OWENS. LFG. pic.twitter.com/ZKAY2RMCzJ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 17, 2022

T.O. was offering lessons to a quarterback during the game.

HOF WR Terrell Owens breaking down how to beat a Cornerback down field@fuboSports pic.twitter.com/NP1qSZzPhr — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 17, 2022

Owens took the loss in stride when interviewed postgame by Charly Arnolt.

Postgame exclusive with HOF WR @terrellowens "We got 7 more games. Always got room for improvement." pic.twitter.com/7GbvNqK9EJ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 17, 2022

Johnny Manziel did not play for the Zappers in the contest.