Terrell Owens scores a touchdown in Fan Controlled Football

On the night that the USFL returned (or, as the lawyers would prefer it, debuted), Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens launched a football comeback.

The 48-year-old, who last played in a regular-season NFL game in 2010, scored a touchdown during his first game with Fan Controlled Football.

It happened in garbage time, but it happened. Did we mention the guy is 48?

That’s an amazing feat. Maybe the NFL should give him a call. Or at least the USFL.

