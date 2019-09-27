Terrell Owens says career was incomplete since it didn't end with 49ers

Last Sunday, Terrell Owens saw his contributions to San Francisco's franchise culminate in an induction into the 49ers Hall of Fame. Two days later, the former wide receiver admitted one major regret about his NFL career.

"It's such a weird feeling, especially for me because I know I still probably should be playing or could have been playing three to four more years," Owens said Tuesday on 95.7 The Game. "I just feel like, honestly, my career was incomplete because I didn't finish my career in a 49er uniform. I definitely wish I could have done that."

Owens spent the first eight years of his decorated career in San Francisco, hauling in 592 receptions for 8,572 yards and 81 touchdowns. He added another 162 yards and two scores rushing. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his final four seasons with the 49ers, and was a First-Team All-Pro three of those years.

Outside of Jerry Rice, he's the greatest receiver in 49ers franchise history.

But in March of 2004, Owens was acquired by Philadelphia as part of a three-team trade with San Francisco and Baltimore. He helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in his first year with the team, but would play for a total of four other franchises after the 49ers, spending no more than three seasons in any one stop.

Perhaps it's no coincidence that in between his departure from the 49ers and when Owens called it quits following the 2010 season, San Francisco didn't finish a single season above .500.

Owens caught 72 passes for 983 yards and nine touchdowns as a 37-year-old with the Bengals in his final NFL season. The 49ers' leading receiver in 2010, Michael Crabtree, caught 55 passes for 741 yards and six scores.

The 49ers probably wish he had ended his career with San Francisco, too.

