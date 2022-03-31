Terrell Owens returning to play in Fan Controlled Football league

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Get your popcorn ready, Terrell Owens is returning to football.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer will play in the Fan Controlled Football league, Frank Pingue of Reuters reports. Owens is expected to join former Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel on the Zappers.

Owens, 48, spent 15 seasons in the NFL and retired after the 2010 season with the third most receiving yards in league history. His 15,934 career yards trail only Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald in NFL history.

Owens made first-team All-Pro five times and was a six-time Pro Bowler. He earned induction into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.

The 49ers made Owens a third-round choice in 1996, and he also played for the Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals.

Fan Controlled Football is a 7-on-7 indoor league that allows fans to call offensive plays and vote on rules. Manziel announced last week he was returning for a second season. Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, Richard Sherman, Dalvin Cook and Tiki and Ronde Barber own teams in the league.

The league, which begins its second season on April 16, is expanding from four teams to eight. All games will be played at Pullman Yards in Atlanta and broadcast on NBCLX and Peacock.

Terrell Owens returning to play in Fan Controlled Football league originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

