Terrell Owens offers to run routes for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in rehab originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Jimmy Garoppolo got a blast from the 49ers' past Wednesday.

The quarterback posted a photo of himself practicing to his Instagram page, writing a "Patiently Waiting" caption. Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed the remainder of the season, as 49ers fans are well aware of.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, too, was Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens. The former 49ers star commented on Garoppolo's post, offering to run routes for the rehabbing signal-caller.

Terrell Owens comments on Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram post.

That's also 49ers rookie wide receiver Dante Pettis responding to T.O. about route running. Smart move.

Owens reportedly explored a return to professional football last summer in the CFL He told ESPN days later he wasn't "actively seeking to get into the NFL," but he still had the itch to play football.

"I know that I do have the ability to play," Owens said at the time. "I know everybody sees the shape that I'm in. There's a lot of athletes that play their prospective sports, but there are few guys that defy the odds. I think I'm one of those guys."

The 49ers do need a receiver next season, after all.