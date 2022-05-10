Terrell Owens offers Deebo Samuel, 49ers advice amid 'unfortunate' trade drama

T.O. offers 49ers advice amid 'unfortunate' Deebo situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Terrell Owens is familiar with Deebo Samuel’s current situation.

Not only because the Hall of Fame wide receiver has experienced similar disputes during his playing career, but because he has discussed the matter directly with Samuel.

“I’ve talked to him personally, I know what’s going on,” Owens told NBC LX before his Fan Controlled Football game on Saturday. “I know what transpired. Until he’s ready to say what happened with that situation, I just keep that between us. But it’s unfortunate.”

Owens' advice for Samuel, who requested a trade from the 49ers last month, is to do what’s best for him. His advice for the 49ers? Pay their star receiver.

“When you think about the productivity that he brought to that team, playing running back and receiver, there’s no way they should be balking,” Owens said. “They should be wanting to pay this guy what he’s worth."

The 26-year-old Samuel, named first-team All-Pro in his third season, had 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns and 59 carries for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. Set to make nearly $4 million this upcoming season, he is eligible for a new contract in an offseason that has already seen multiple record-breaking deals for elite wide receivers.

“To pay this guy not market value with the production that he’s putting on the field,” Owens said, “that’s not cool.”

Interestingly enough, Owens’ name also came up in trade talks this weekend, 12 years after he last played in the NFL. Through four games with the Zappers in Fan Controlled Football, a league where fans call their team’s offensive plays, Owens has eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted just once Saturday and held without a catch as the Zappers were shut out, falling to 0-4 amid season-long quarterback issues.

After the game, Owens was asked about the possibility of requesting a trade and said it could be worth exploring as he continues his NFL comeback attempt.

“Obviously, I don’t like losing,” Owens said. “At the end of the day, we’ve had some quarterback issues from day one. Not to put all the onus on them. But like you said, today some of the errant throws were kind of inexcusable. We just got to get better. But for me, maybe it’s for me to move on and find another team.”

