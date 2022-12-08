Terrell Owens makes plea for 49ers return: 'I'm a very valuable asset'

T.O. makes plea for 49ers return: 'I'm a very valuable asset' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco wide receiver stopped by 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show Wednesday, where he said he "absolutely" would love to run routes in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.

"I've already kind of sprinkled some words out there, like, 'Yo, if you guys need a receiver, I'm good,' " Owens told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. "Third down, red zone, trust me. I'm a very valuable asset."

Owens, who turned 49 years old Wednesday, spent the first eight seasons of his 15-year NFL career with the 49ers and remains second in San Francisco's record book in receptions (592), yards (8,572) and touchdowns (81).

And although he retired in 2010 at age 37 after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Owens seems eager to don the Red and Gold once more.

"I've been training. I trained yesterday," Owens said. "... I'm already ready. I've already reached out to Jed York. I've already told him, like, 'Yo, if you need somebody, I'm definitely available.' "

Owens' receiving performance in Fan Controlled Football earlier this year had the wideout convinced he's ready for an NFL comeback.

But Shanahan and the 49ers' offense already possess a wide variety of offensive weapons -- Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, the list goes on -- so it's doubtful that general manager John Lynch will be seeking out a deal with Owens any time soon.

But should a need for a veteran receiver materialize in the near future, the 49ers certainly know one person they can call.

"Y'all still let those Niners know, man. I'm ready, man," Owens said. "All I want is an opportunity, man. That's all I ever wanted."

