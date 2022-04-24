Terrell Owens, Johnny Manziel debut as Fan Controlled Football teammates

T.O., Manziel debut as teammates in Fan Controlled Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The football world had never seen a 48-year-old Hall of Famer catch passes from a 29-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner. Until Saturday.

Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel teamed up on the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football league and connected for four catches, including a near-touchdown. Despite the star tandem making their debut as teammates, the Zappers got routed by the Glacier Boyz, 42-6.

Manziel, former Heisman winner and quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, first took the field during the Zappers’ third drive, kicking off his second season in the league. After completing his first pass, Manziel rolled right and threw deep down the sideline to a wide-open Owens, who broke free on a crossing route, for a 26-yard gain.

JOHNNY MANZIEL THROWS ACROSS HIS BODY ON THE MOVE TO TERRELL OWENS.



What a sentence. @FCFZappers @fuboSports pic.twitter.com/f3PrmQxpLd — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 23, 2022

Owens got one foot into the end zone and the play went to replay review, which is voted on by fans, who ruled that T.O. stepped out of bounds before crossing the goal line.

Manziel then rushed in for a three-yard touchdown to pull the Zappers within 16-6 with 2:30 remaining.

Hey Siri, how do you spell 'Heisman Winner'? pic.twitter.com/j8OOmYPH28 — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) April 23, 2022

Owens was unable to grab the ensuing two-point conversion in a one-on-one matchup after the ball was tipped away by defensive back Julian Charles, who was guarding T.O. for the second consecutive week.

The two combined for a pair of passes on the Zappers’ first drive of the second half. Manziel looked for Owens in the end zone twice on the drive but the ball was tipped away on each attempt.

Manziel, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2012 while quarterback at Texas A&M, showed elusiveness in his FCF season debut as he managed to keep plays alive.

Owens, whose 15,934 receiving yards is third most in NFL history, finished with four catches for 52 yards. The 48-year-old Owens made his FCF debut in Week 1, catching a touchdown on the final play of the game.

