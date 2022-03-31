Terrell Owens coming out of retirement to join Fan Controlled Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Get your popcorn ready.

Terrell Owens is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league. The 48-year-old Hall of Fame wide receiver, who spent 15 seasons in the NFL and finished with the third most receiving yards in league history, is expected to join former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel on the Zappers.

Owens last played in 2010 and has been looking to make a return to the NFL in recent years.

"There's no doubt, 100 percent, that I can play in the National Football League today," Owens told TMZ in 2021. "I'm not washed up…Once you know how to ride a bike, you know, you don't forget how to ride that bike."

Owens, who famously coined the phrase "Get your popcorn ready" and once poured popcorn over his helmet during one of his many famous touchdown celebrations, was selected in the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

He spent eight seasons with the 49ers before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them reach the Super Bowl in 2004. Owens then spent three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before finishing his career with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

With 15,934 receiving yards, Owens trails only Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald for most all time. Owens, who made first-team All-Pro five times and was a six-time Pro Bowler, was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.

Owens becomes the latest NFL star to become affiliated with Fan Controlled Football, a 7-on-7 professional indoor league that allows fans to call offensive plays and vote on rules. Manziel announced last week he'd be returning for a second season.

Other former and current NFL players associated with the league include team owners Marshawn Lynch, Austin Ekeler, Richard Sherman, Dalvin Cook and Tiki and Ronde Barber.

The league - which begins its second season on Saturday, April 16 - is expanding from four teams to eight, with all games played at Pullman Yards in Atlanta and broadcasted on NBCLX.