Terrell Owens believes the Eagles will win NFC East because of Jalen Hurts
'Jalen Hurts…he's always going to put them in contention'
TO believes in the Eagles' 2nd-year QB
Jalen Hurts has quickly been able to win over Eagles fans who are excited about his potential entering year with more weapons surrounding him.
Hurts may have received the ultimate co-sign from a former Eagles star and Hall of Famer, as Terrell Owens believes Philadelphia will win the NFC East because of the dual-threat passer.
Owens told his close friend and former NFL star Chad Johnson that the Eagles are going to win the NFC East because of Hurts, saying “he’s always going to put them in contention.”
