Terrell Owens is 48 years old and still catching TD passes

It is the year 2022.

It has been four years since Terrell Owens was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, 12 years since his final NFL game and 26 years since his NFL debut.

The man is still catching touchdown passes.

Specifically, he is catching touchdown passes in the Fan Controlled Football league, one of several spring football leagues to have popped up in recent years looking to grab a cut of football's overwhelming popularity in the U.S.

Owens made his debut in the league on Saturday, suiting up for the Zappers. On the final play of the game, he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Laquan Horton.

THE YEAR? 2022. THE TOUCHDOWN SCORER? TERRELL OWENS.



Also employed by the Zappers are Johnny Manziel and James Harden (no, not that one). Among the team's owners are Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and New York Mets pitcher Trevor May.

This isn't the first time Owens, who accrued 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns in his Hall of Fame NFL career, has tried to return to the field. He joined the nascent American Flag Football League in 2017 and flirted with joining the Canadian Football League in 2018. He even suggested he could replace Antonio Brown on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year.

We'll see how long this FCF stint lasts.