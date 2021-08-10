Terrell Lewis still managing knee issue: ‘Kind of acting up again’

Terrell Lewis fell to the third round in the 2020 draft because of major durability concerns after he missed significant time in college with knee and elbow injuries. It seemed as though the Rams may have gotten a steal with him, but those knee issues have lingered in the NFL.

Lewis was limited to only eight games and 124 defensive snaps as a rookie last year, and even now in training camp his workload has to be managed. Sean McVay said on Monday that Lewis’ knee has acted up again, causing him to miss practice.

“Terrell’s knee is kind of acting up again. So, we’re going to see what that looks like as we move forward,” McVay said.

Lewis has the potential to be a really good NFL player, but he simply hasn’t been able to stay on the field. The fact that his knee keeps bothering him is a major concern as it could be a case similar to Todd Gurley’s where it just never gets better.

Lewis has been working with the backups in rotation with Justin Hollins and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, but if he can’t stay available, he’ll quickly fall behind in that group.