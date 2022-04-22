Safety Terrell Edmunds will be sticking with the Steelers.

The Steelers declined to exercise their option on Edmunds’ contract for this season, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the two sides have agreed on a new pact. It’s a one-year deal for Edmunds.

Edmunds was a 2018 first-round pick by Pittsburgh and he’s spent most of his four years with the team as a member of the starting lineup. He has 340 tackles, five interceptions, three sacks, and a fumble recovery in his 64 regular season appearances. Edmunds also has 12 tackles in two playoff contests.

Word this month was that the Steelers have interest in free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu for the right price. Edmunds’ return may indicate that Mathieu is going to eventually sign elsewhere before the 2022 season.

Terrell Edmunds re-signing with Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk