S Terrell Edmunds says goodbye to the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed safety Damontae Kazee, which seems to have marked the beginning of the end for Terrell Edmunds. Edmunds took to Twitter on Thursday to say his goodbyes to the Steelers and the fans.

Thank you Pittsburgh for making my dreams come to reality! You will forever be apart of me and my journey! I’m thankful for all of my coaches, teammates and every fan supporting! T.

No official word where Edmunds is signing but we will keep you up to date on his status. Edmunds was the Steelers first-round pick in 2018. He started 75 of 79 games during that stretch and has 410 tackles.

Sounds like Terrell Edmunds isn’t re-signing with the Steelers again. He’s coming off a career year. https://t.co/rKvjTT4An2 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire