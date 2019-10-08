Terrell Edmunds saw streak of 542 consecutive snaps end

Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds left the field after the first two plays Sunday, replaced by Vince Williams. It ended a streak of 542 consecutive snaps for Edmunds.

“Say what?” Edmunds said Monday when told of the now-defunct streak, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “Wow! That’s crazy. I didn’t know anything about it. I was just out there playing, but that’s crazy now that you said it. That’s a big stat though, a crazy stat. I didn’t know that. Thank you for telling me.”

Edmunds played every snap the previous eight games.

In fact, Edmunds had a streak of 607 of 608 defensive snaps, leaving the game on the final drive of a Week 13 game against the Chargers as a rookie. Mike Hilton replaced Edmunds for the one play.

“Yeah, I did replace him; I do remember that, OK,” Hilton said. “Wow! That was a long time ago. The thing is, I don’t think it is too much for him. He is a second-year guy; he is very intelligent, and he is very coachable.”

Edmunds has played every snap in 14 of the 21 games he has appeared. He has seen action on 94 percent of the defensive snaps since the Steelers drafted him in the first round.

Edmunds also has played 249 special teams snaps.

“You don’t think about it,” Edmunds said. “I just want to stay on the field to help out and try to win. Regardless if I am playing 100 snaps per game or 70 snaps a game, as long as I get a win is all that matters to me.”