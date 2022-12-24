Terrell Edmunds inactive for Steelers Saturday night

The Steelers listed three players as questionable on their final injury report this week and one of them will not be playing against the Raiders.

Safety Terrell Edmunds is inactive due to a hamstring injury that kept him from practicing all week. The Steelers promoted Elijah Riley from the practice squad to give them more depth at safety.

Linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (toe) are going to play. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and linebacker Mark Robinson are inactive for Pittsburgh.

Tackle Jackson Barton (back), and running back Zamir White (ankle) are inactive for the Raiders after being listed as questionable. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) was ruled out and the Raiders will also be without guard Netane Muti, defensive tackle Matthew Butler, and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

