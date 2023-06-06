Terrell Edmunds gives some insight into the challenges of learning new Eagles’ defense

The Eagles added more discipline to the safety position this offseason, adding former Steeler Terrell Edmunds to the roster.

Edmunds and Justin Evans were signed after the free agent losses of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps.

During a recent media session after OTAs, Edmunds gave some insight into the unique challenges that come with learning a new system.

“It’s going well,” Edmunds said at minicamp last week. “It’s still continuing to develop, continuing to learn the playbook, continuing to mesh with my teammates. Get familiarized with everyone, and just compete, keep on working.

“We got a long ways to go, but we’re still working together, and we’re trying to come together.”

Edmunds spent the first five seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while he’s not a star like Minkah Fitzpatrick, he’s a steady and intelligent playmaker who’ll bring versatility to the position.

“That’s why I said there’s a long way to go,” Edmunds said on the transition. “Just because you’re learning new faces, you’re learning new names, you’re learning new calls. But I think everything is coming together well.

“We got a great group of guys in the DB room. We got some great coaches. And we’re all just working together, trying to help each other compete every day, and trying to make each other better.”

During his final season in Pittsburgh, Edmunds logged 70 tackles and two sacks in 15 games with five passes defended — and should lock down one of the starting safety spots in Sean Desai’s defense.

