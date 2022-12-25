Terrell Edmunds among Steelers inactives vs Raiders

When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve, they will be without the services of starting strong safety. Pittsburgh put out inactives for the game and Terrell Edmunds is listed among them.

With Edmunds out of the lineup, look for Damontae Kazee to start and play a huge role against a Raiders team that wants to run the football.

Steelers Inactives

No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 34 S Terrell Edmunds

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 91 DT Jonathan Marshall

No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

Raiders Inactives

No. 26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

No. 35 RB Zamir White

No. 54 G Netane Muti

No. 78 T Jackson Barton

No. 94 DT Matthew Butler

No. 96 DE Tashawn Bower

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire