CHICAGO — With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline looming, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine tries to keep the mood around the team loose. “As players, you talk about it all the time. You joke with it, messing around,” LaVine said with a smile at shootaround before Wednesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. “It’s good to see how players react to it, but we keep it light here.” LaVine, who was ...