Terrell Bynum signs UDFA deal with Los Angeles Chargers

USC has added to its number of undrafted free agent signees. The Trojans know that Travis Dye has latched onto the New York Jets with a UDFA deal. Brandon Pili is heading to the Miami Dolphins, who have given him a chance to stick on an NFL roster. Bobby Haskins is going to Chicago to join the Bears and see if he can get a spot on the offensive line and block for Justin Fields. Now we have another UDFA signing to report: Receiver Terrell Bynum has inked a UDFA deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

USC already sent one player to the Bolts over the past few days. Tuli Tuipulotu went to the Chargers with the 54th pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. Bynum won’t have to leave Los Angeles. He will join Tuipulotu and see if he can carve out a place for himself on the Chargers’ roster. The organization drafted multiple receivers in a clear attempt to give quarterback Justin Herbert more options, and to guard against the injury bug, which hit the Chargers’ receivers hard in 2022. Bynum will enter a very competitive situation.

Chargers sign 18 undrafted free agents after 2023 NFL drafthttps://t.co/VpW8QGZxKp — Chargers Wire (@TheChargersWire) April 30, 2023

