Terrell Bynum NFL player profile: Los Angeles Chargers

Terrell Bynum transferred to USC after three seasons in Washington and had 16 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown in 2022.

In his four-year (2018-21) career at Washington, he had 65 receptions for 934 yards (14.4 avg) with 6 TDs, ran for 87 yards on 7 carries (12.4 avg) and had 3 tackles while appearing in 34 games (with 19 starts).

As a senior Bynum caught 58 passes for 737 yards (12.67 avg) with 7 TDs in 2016 at St John Bosco in Bellflower (Calif.).

Bynum wasn’t invited to the NFL combine, but he did every drill at USC’s pro day.

Here’s a look at the numbers he posted that day.

40-yard: 4.5 seconds

Bench press: 15 reps

Vertical jump: 35 inches

Shuttle: 4.19 seconds

3-cone: 6.97 seconds

Broad jump: 10’1″

I think Terrell Bynum fits with the Chargers very well, but the Chargers are also very deep at receiver, having drafted two receivers this year including TCU first-rounder Quentin Johnston.

Bynum’s best fit would be on special teams. He will likely be a practice squad player.

