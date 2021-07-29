Terrell Burgess stands out on first day of Rams training camp

There’s been a revolving door of sorts at safety for the Rams in the last four years, with players such as John Johnson, Eric Weddle, Lamarcus Joyner and Jordan Fuller all stepping in as starters. Los Angeles has had a ton of success finding talented players at the position, and the team seems to have another on its hands with Terrell Burgess.

Burgess was a third-round pick last year but was limited to only seven games as a rookie before breaking his ankle. He didn’t get the chance to establish himself as a key player, but the potential was clear even in a smaller sample size.

This season, he has a chance to capitalize on the opportunity to become a starter after Johnson left in free agency. It’s only been one day of training camp, but he’s not wasting any time making a strong impression on his coaches.

According to those in attendance Wednesday, Burgess broke up a deep pass to DeSean Jackson and picked off John Wolford, returning it for a touchdown.

“He did a great job,” McVay said after practice. “I thought he had a couple great breakups, even the one where we tried to hit DeSean down the seam and makes a great play, kind of carrying him outside, in vertical, and broke up a pass underneath. So, Terrell is a guy that’s really flashed. I thought he was just hitting his stride before he got injured, but really confident in what kind of player he can become and today he started off the right way.”

Aaron Donald took notice of the second-year safety, as well, recognizing his promising start to camp. He said Burgess was flying around making plays on Wednesday, which is exactly what a defense wants to see from its safety.

“We saw what he was doing last year when he was healthy, when he was playing,” Donald said. “To see him back healthy again, out there doing the same things he was doing before he got injured, I’m excited about it. He’s going to continue to get better. He’s still a young guy with a lot of potential. He’s hungry. Then for the first day out there flying around, making plays, interceptions for touchdowns. So that’s what you want to see and it’s only Day 1.”

If Burgess can continue his ascent, he’ll make an excellent starting tandem with Jordan Fuller, a fellow 2020 draftee. The Rams have to be encouraged by the way their two young safeties project in this defense.