Terrell Burgess carted off with serious left leg injury

Terrell Burgess was having the best game of his young career on Monday night, but unfortunately, it was cut short due to injury. He was carted off the field in the fourth quarter after suffering a left leg injury.

The trainers put his leg in an air cast and took him straight to the locker room. He was later declared doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Injury Update: Terrell Burgess (ankle) is doubtful to return — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 27, 2020





The injury occurred when Burgess attempted to make a tackle on David Montgomery. His leg got caught underneath him and bent awkwardly.

Sean McVay will likely provide an update on his status after the game or on Tuesday during his media session.