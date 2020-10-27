Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Terrell Burgess was carted off in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears after suffering an apparently bad ankle injury.

Burgess, a third-round pick out of Utah, was making a tackle of Bears running back David Montgomery when he got bent over backward with his left leg caught underneath him. The training staff put an air cast on his left leg before taking him off the field on the back of a cart.

Burgess had three tackles on the night with two coming on special teams before exiting the game.

Burgess was officially listed as doubtful to return with an ankle injury by the Rams.

Terrell Burgess carted off for Rams after ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk