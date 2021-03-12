Terrell Burgess: Ankle rehab has made me a stronger athlete, better person

Terrell Burgess’ rookie season ended prematurely in October when he suffered a broken ankle in Week 7 against the Bears. He was beginning to carve out a role in the secondary as a part-time player, showcasing his versatility and instincts on defense.

Burgess is still working his way back from the devastating injury, beginning with walking in December and running again this week. His exact timetable for return isn’t clear, but Burgess should hopefully be ready for the start of the 2021 season.

He shared a message on Twitter Thursday, describing what makes him rare. He cited his patience in college before finally becoming a starter his senior year, and said that despite not being able to finish his rookie season, the rehab process has made him better.

“Unfortunately, I was not able to finish the season due to an ankle injury, but this recovery process with our amazing strength staff has not only made me a stronger athlete, but also a better person. I can’t wait to see what Year 2 has in store!” he wrote.

Burgess is a player Rams fans are excited to watch in 2021, when he should have a bigger role if John Johnson leaves in free agency. He could even become a starter at safety next to Jordan Fuller, or step in as the starting nickel corner in place of Troy Hill, who is also a free agent.