Terrell Brown Jr. talks Washington’s win over Stanford in Seattle
Pac-12 Networks' PJ Carlesimo speaks with student-athlete Terrell Brown Jr. after Washington men's basketball 67-64 win over Stanford on Saturday, Jan. 15 in Seattle. Brown Jr. finishes with a team-high 25 points while adding four assists and four steals against the Cardinal. UW improves to 8-7 overall and 3-2 in conference.