Terrel Bernard having MRI on ankle injury

Linebacker Terrel Bernard had to leave Monday's Bills win on a cart, but there's no word yet on whether he'll have to miss next weekend's game against the Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that X-rays on Bernard's ankle were negative and that he has believed to be dealing with a sprain. Bernard is set for an MRI on Tuesday to confirm that diagnosis and provide more insight into how it might impact his availability for the divisional round.

Bernard had four tackles, two passes defensed, and a fumble recovery before his injury. He had 143 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions, and three fumble recoveries during the regular season.

Defensive backs Taron Johnson and Christian Benford were also injured during the win, so there's plenty of spots to monitor on defense heading into the matchup with the Chiefs.