Terre Haute's Bud Taylor among 13 Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame inductees

The late Charles “Bud” Taylor, arguably Vigo County’s greatest professional boxer, was among 13 inductees who went into the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame on May 18.

The 2024 induction ceremony took place at the Delta Hotel in Indianapolis.

According to John Wright’s 2008 book “The Terror of Terre Haute: Bud Taylor and the 1920s,” Taylor — a 1920s world bantamweight champion — was “a determined fellow who overcame horrible tragedies in and out of the ring to become Terre Haute’s most accomplished boxer ever.”

Other Taylor tidbits dug up by Wright during research for his book:

• Taylor’s boxing style was that of a stalker, “always willing to take a punch for the opportunity to throw one.”

• As 1920 ended, the undefeated Taylor’s contingent of followers had swelled to encompass members of the community from all walks of life. In Taylor, Terre Haute citizens felt a special attachment that may have only been surpassed by Larry Bird’s basketball heyday that started at Indiana State University in the late 1970s.

• With no Internet or televisions available in the 1920s, thousands of fans often gathered outside the Tribune Building in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue to hear someone yelling round-by-round results from a megaphone out the window for Taylor’s significant out-of-town bouts. (Thanks to big-name heavyweights like Jack Dempsey, boxing soared to its height of national popularity during this time.)

• Married three times, Taylor supposedly talked little to family members about the two fighters who died after grueling bouts with him.

• After hanging up his gloves, the 5-foot-61/2 Taylor tried different jobs and gained considerable weight — surprising because he was so dedicated to his training and diet when he boxed. He died of a heart attack at the age of 58 in March 1962.

• According to Wright’s research of official decisions and newspaper accounts, Taylor’s 11-year pro career ended in March 1931 with 118 wins in 166 bouts.

In 2005, the International Boxing Hall of Fame inducted Taylor as one of its newest members. He already had been inducted into the Helms Foundation Boxing Hall of Fame and Nat Fleischer’s Ring Boxing Hall of Fame during the 1950s.

The last Terre Haute fighter to be inducted into the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame prior to Taylor was Terry Ray in 2020.

Others inducted into the 2024 class of the Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame were Roy Jones Jr., Tim Austin, Julian Jackson, Dave Hyatt, Rudolph Clarke, Gilberto Mendoza, Murad Muhammad, Jack Callahan, Ken Snider, Deborah King, Altus Allen and Gary Guiden.

The event was sponsored by Roof It Forward and Wise Financial.

The Indiana Boxing Hall of Fame is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization founded in 2018 to honor those who have fought in the state of Indiana, according to its website.