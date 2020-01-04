Terrapins defense able to overcome a slow start, blow past Indiana

A theme of the Maryland Terrapins' season has been slow, check that, stagnant starts to open several contests. The team has fallen behind early in seven of their 13 games by seven or more points. For now, they've been able to rise above those woes and come back to win.

Playing Indiana at home to begin the brunt of Big Ten conference play was no different. Once again, the team overcame the rough beginnings and routed the Hoosiers for a 75-59 victory.

Another lethargic start had the Terps in an early hole. No. 15 Maryland (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) only scored eight points within the first nine minutes. It was nothing fancy Indiana was doing, simply shots were not falling for the Terrapins. The Hoosiers (11-3, 1-2), though, weren't doing much better on offense. Their lead only blossomed to five before Maryland found their stroke.

"We've been a good defensive team all year," head coach Mark Turgeon said postgame. "But, we really locked into the scouting report, and we really wanted to play great post defense without fouling. And once we stopped going for every shot fake, which we talked about, our guys locked in and we were better."

Maryland held Indiana, who averages 79 points a game, to only 20 points and an 8-for-30 shooting effort in the first half. Indiana's offensive rebounding opportunities were limited and when the initial shot didn't fall, the Hoosiers found themselves in trouble.

Indiana had 15 offensive boards, resulting in 13 second-chance points. To Turgeon's point, Maryland committed only 16 fouls, tied for their third-lowest total of the season.

"Just holding to Indiana to one shot" was the recipe to success according to sophomore Darryl Morsell. "They're bigger than us. We knew coming into the game that they had a lot of post players, great post presence, but just limit them to one shot and just keep trying to guard. We knew our offense would eventually come."

And the offense finally came. There were cracks in the dam to close the first half. An 11-0 run, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from forward Jalen Smith finally got the offense in rhythm. Ball movement was crisp, their spacing and their offensive rotation was one of the best seen from this year's version of Maryland.

Everything carried over into the second half. An explosive Aaron Wiggins dunk fully swung the momentum to the Terps. Maryland shot 48.4% in the second half and seven players scored. Eleven of Jalen Smith's game-high 19 points came in the second half.

With six minutes left in the contest, Indiana had enough and put up their white flag. Highlight reel play after highlight real play went off for the Terps in the Xfinity Center.

"A lot of people stepped up to play well because that's what we needed to do. I think we kind of finished the game how we [were] supposed to," Anthony Cowan told reporters postgame. "If we guard we can get out and run. I think that's what everybody wants to see and I think that's how we want to play."

While the game started off as a regurgitated display of Maryland's first 13 games of the season. So was the second half. All season they've been regarded as a ‘second-half team,' which even Turgeon acknowledged. But this win signaled the start of the second half of the season and after the drama of the Mitchell twins transfer announcement, the team can continue to hit their stride.

"It's been tough. There's been a lot on our plate, we were ranked really high – I'm not sure we were ready for it, I'm not sure we deserved it, and I don't think we were having any fun. I think today the guys had fun, you saw them smiling, you saw guys playing more relaxed as the game went on. So, a lot of positives, moving forward it's a long season but a step in the right direction."

