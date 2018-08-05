Terrance Williams misses Dez Bryant, won’t discuss Jason Witten

Terrance Williams spoke Sunday, the first time since breaking his foot in the offseason, since his May arrest, since Dez Bryant‘s release and since Jason Witten’s retirement. The Cowboys receiver addressed two of the four.

He didn’t want to talk about his public intoxication charge, which prosecutors recently dismissed. Williams also declined to discuss Witten and what the tight end’s retirement means for the team.

Williams, though, misses Bryant already.

“I mean Dez is my dog,” Williams said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s different because you just miss the different stuff that he brings to the table. He got us right whenever stuff didn’t go well, so it’s kind of a big difference. He’s doing his thing. Wish him nothing but the best.”

Williams, who caught no touchdowns last season for the first time in his career, had surgery on a broken foot in February and missed on-field work the entire offseason. He apparently did not reveal how he broke his foot.

But Williams still is dealing with pain.

“I feel like I can do a lot of stuff that I couldn’t do before, but it’s still a work in progress,” Williams said. “I’m trying not to push it just yet.”