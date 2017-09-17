Terrance Williams injury update: Cowboys WR questionable vs. Broncos

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

We break down the fantasy impact of Terrance Williams being iffy to play in Week 2.

The Dallas Cowboys are listing Terrance Williams as questionable vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 2.

Williams has been missing practice due to an ankle injury. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but got in a limited session Friday, which is likely why he hasn’t been ruled out or listed as doubtful.

Though Williams hasn’t put up big numbers in Dallas, he did catch six passes for 68 yards vs. the New York Giants in Week 1, even with Dez Bryant (9) and Jason Witten (9) getting more targets than Williams (7).

We probably should not expect to him put up even that kind of production against a stout Broncos secondary in Denver this Sunday.

Fantasy Impact: If Williams plays, he faces a Broncos defense that allowed the fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2016, a feat they also accomplished in 2015. Even if Williams is active, keep him on the bench this week.