Terrance Williams II quietly emerges as well-rounded weapon for Michigan basketball

For the first time in a month, the Michigan basketball team got its winning feeling back.

Sure, the Wolverines (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) temporarily let a 12-point lead slip away in the second half, but they made the necessary plays late to top rival Ohio State, 73-65, and end a five-game skid on Monday.

Perhaps nobody was more important in that effort than Terrance Williams II. U-M’s senior forward scored 18 points and made a career-best 5-for-5 on 3-pointers, the last of which proved to be a dagger from the corner to make it a seven-point game in the final minute.

Such a game would have been an anomaly a season ago, when Williams made more than one 3-pointer just three times in 32 games. All three of those games came before Christmas, and he shot 33.3% or worse on two of them, meaning they were more a matter of volume than efficiency.

Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II (5) drives to the basket on Maryland Terrapins guard Noah Batchelor (11) during the first half at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

However, Williams was nonchalant about his latest performance, as if it were old hat.

“My confidence is high all the time,” he said postgame. “I took a shot I work on every day. That’s not a new shot for me, so I just took it, shot it how I always do.”

That wasn’t the case last year when Williams was named a captain but struggled all season. But one year after he lost his starting job, Williams has earned it back with a remarkable turnaround.

The Maryland native had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the second game of last season, but didn’t score more than 11 points in any of the final 30 games of the campaign. He averaged 6.1 points and 5.9 rebounds and shot just 38.5% from the floor and a dismal 25% from long range.

“We all gotta go through something,” Williams said Monday, reflecting on a year that didn't go his way. “I think that was my going through something last year with how I played. I learned some lessons and you never lose if you if you learn from it, so that’s how I took it.

“That’s why I came back this year with more confidence, worked on my game, now it’s showing.”

All offseason, Williams stayed in the gym, even while many thought he should transfer to another school.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard, center, points at forward Terrance Williams II, right, after he made a defensive stop against Maryland in the first half against Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Crisler Center.

The noise to leave was loudest when U-M added a pair of transfer power forwards in Olivier Nkamhoua (Tennessee) and Tray Jackson (Seton Hall). The potential role for Williams seemed to be dwindling, before even mentioning the returns of Will Tschetter and Jace Howard.

Williams tuned out all the noise.

“Mental toughness, needing to get into more film, seeing what I needed to work on, all aspects of the game, defense and offense,” Williams said of his offseason. "Get in the gym, get your confidence up because that's where the confidence come from, the reps you take, that’s what I learned.”

These days, it’s been paying off. Just past the halfway point of the season, Williams is putting up a career-high 12.9 points per game, and is shooting a career-best from the floor (46.7%) and from long range (44.9%).

While Williams has made multiple 3s in 12 of 17 games and scored 12 points or more 10 times, his head coach Juwan Howard has made sure to point out how Williams is more than just a three-point specialist.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward is still averaging more than an offensive rebound per night and doing his part defensively. Almost every day when Howard comes in, Williams is either already getting shots up or in the middle of a film session with assistant coach Saddi Washington

Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams II (5) is fouled by McNeese State Cowboys guard Shahada Wells (13) in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

“Terrance has a mindset that I consider a throwback,” Howard said. "Locked in. You can bet that everything you're asking, watching film or ask from a scouting report, Terrance is always going to apply that on the floor.

"It doesn't surprise me with the success he's having this year, it's come with the work he's put in."

Howard is hoping that Williams can serve as an example for his entire team. To this point, U-M's season hasn't gone how it wanted. It began with Howard needing heart surgery, included a 3-9 stretch and leading scorer Dug McDaniel is still suspended indefinitely for road games as he works through academic issues.

But Howard said Wednesday the locker room remains tight, even as losing has taken its toll.

Williams is one of the few still around who has seen the highs of winning and lows of losing and Howard believes Williams' will not only help his team as it tries to stack up season-saving victories, but his career-arc can serve as inspiration in these tough times.

"I wish that every young guy can really take a page out of his book, understand his story," Howard said. "Watch every year how he's progressed, because you can learn a lot from Terrance Williams Jr."

Next up: Fighting Illini

Matchup: Michigan (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten) vs. Illinois (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten).

Tipoff: 9 p.m. Thursday; Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV/radio: Peacock; WWJ-AM (950), WTKA (1050 AM).

