Terrance Mitchell works out for Jets

The Jets are taking a look at a possible veteran addition to their secondary on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that cornerback Terrance Mitchell is working out for the team. Mitchell has been a free agent since being released by the 49ers with an injury settlement in August.

Mitchell appeared in 11 games and made five starts for the Titans last season. He had 39 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

For his career, Mitchell has 308 tackles, nine interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 94 games for the Browns, Chiefs, Bears, Cowboys, Texans, and Titans.