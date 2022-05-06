Terrance Mitchell had one simple reason for joining Patriots in free agency

New England Patriots cornerback Terrance Mitchell had one specific reason for signing with the team back in March.

Mitchell came to New England after playing for the Houston Texans last season. He recorded 16 tackles and an interception in 14 games last season, starting in 13 of them.

Mitchell made an impact for the Texans defense when they faced New England last October. He tallied seven tackles, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble. New England was able to escape from Houston with a 25-22 win.

Now, he is excited to join Patriots for one specific reason, as transcribed by Zach Cox of NESN.com.

“Man, when you think about as a kid, NBA, you’ve got Phil Jackson, the Lakers, the Celtics, the Bulls,” Mitchell said. “And when you think about NFL, dynasties like the Patriots, man — there’s no other. I think every kid growing up in this era, seeing the Patriots and being able to play for them, it’s just crazy. So that’s self-explanatory right there, man. The Pats — that’s the team, for real.”

He will join a Patriot secondary that has been remodeled over the course of this offseason. Most recently, the Patriots were able to add additional help with the draft by selecting cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in the draft last month. They join Malcolm Butler, Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones, among others.

Related