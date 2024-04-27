Terrance Lockett to bring passion and confidence to Dickinson High girls basketball

Apr. 26—DICKINSON — Terrance Lockett is well-acquainted with challenges and embraces change with confidence. His positive mentality draws strength from basketball, exuding confidence. These qualities, among others, have led to Lockett being chosen to lead the Dickinson High School girls' basketball team as head coach.

The 32-year-old thrives on the taste of victory, yet his concept of success extends far beyond mere wins and losses. Originally from West Palm Beach, Florida, he has spent the past decade far from his roots, journeying from his collegiate beginnings at Ridgewater Community College in Willmar, Minnesota, to completing his last two years at Mayville State before transitioning into coaching in Fargo.

Though Lockett may be far from where his story began, he carries his family with him, with coaching running in his blood—his mom being his first coach. He acknowledges her role in coaching him "the right way," instilling in him the fundamentals and ensuring the sport remains enjoyable.

He is eager to share his building methods to the Midgets program, emphasizing youth development, gritty basketball, and building confidence.

Lockett holds himself to high standards, striving to be a knowledgeable figure in the basketball world for both his players and fellow coaches. He expects his players to excel both on the court as teammates and off the court as students.

"Toughness. We have to bring the toughness. I want to press a lot," Lockett said. "Make sure we are taking care of the ball, doing things the right way, which includes looking out for your teammates. If someone falls on the ground, you don't just say hey get up. No, go help them up."

For the past three years, he has served as an assistant coach for the West Fargo girls' basketball team and coached 14-and-under boys lacrosse in Moorhead for the last four years. During this time, he honed his coaching skills and learned the art of motivation without undue pressure.

"I have learned not to put too much pressure on the players. They are still kids and they have to enjoy it," Lockett said. "You got to teach the kids how to have fun too. If they are not having fun, then they are not going to continue to play."

Confidence and leadership are two standout qualities that Lockett possesses, evident both on and off the court. With a background in working as a behavior technician, he brings valuable teaching skills to his new role as a paraprofessional at Dickinson High School.

Lockett sees a close connection between education and coaching, recognizing the importance of developing and broadening his coaching perspective. One of his goals is to understand the various ways in which his players learn and grow.

"I am not just building up my confidence, I am building everybody up," Lockett said. " I don't want players to be down on themselves if they miss a shot. I'll tell them to go for it again and shoot it with confidence. With a lack of confidence, you just aren't going to play well."

Lockett strives for greatness and already sets his sights on the unachievable. The Dickinson High girls' basketball team has never clinched a state or region title, making it a coveted goal for Lockett to fill the Midgets' trophy cabinet with accolades.

As someone who feels most at home on the court, Lockett anticipates that adapting to life in a smaller city will pose the bigger challenge. Nevertheless, he is thrilled to become part of the Dickinson community, recognizing that basketball has always guided him to where he needs to be.

"Yes, I am from a big town in Florida, but it is okay to live the small-town life too. You just have to see your family once in a while," Lockett said. "Well, I am happy to be here, and the community seems to want me here as well and I love how everybody is so supportive."