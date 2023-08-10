How Terrance Hibbler overcame devastating knee injury to become Mississippi State football commit

Holmes County Central defensive lineman Terrance Hibbler, seen in Lexington, Miss., July 18, 2023, is a member of the 2023 Dandy Dozen. Hibbler has committed to Mississippi State.

There was a moment when Mississippi State football commitment Terrance Hibbler no longer believed he could return to the field. The four-star recruit had a serious right knee injury during his eighth-grade basketball season.

"I went up for a block and when I came down my leg was behind me," Hibbler said. "I tore some of everything. I tore my ACL, MCL, and other ligaments. I was out for two years."

The rehabilitation period was extensive and Hibbler started to believe his athletic career might have come to an end before reaching his potential. Fortunately for Holmes County Central coach Marcus Rogers, Hibbler continued to push himself. The first practice as a sophomore — with three games remaining — was a reminder of Hibbler's potential.

"When I came back to practice and lifted weights for the first time (my sophomore year) it was leg day," Hibbler said. "I squatted well and I was back. Once I realized that I could still do it, I locked back in."

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Hibbler returned last season and finished with 59 tackles, 15 for loss, four sacks, nine quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles in nine games. Hibbler helped lead the Jaguars to a 7-5 record.

The senior is the No. 8 player on the Clarion Ledger's Dandy Dozen, a collection of the top college football prospects for the Class of 2024. Hibbler is the No. 8 recruit in Mississippi and the No. 36 defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 by the 247Sports Composite. He also received offers from Alabama, Texas, Auburn and Tennessee among others.

Last season Hibbler played inside with Joseph Head, who is now at Mississippi State. Hibbler moved to the edge this season and looks to replace Head's 12 sacks last season.

Regardless of where Hibbler lines up, offensive linemen across the state will see Hibbler's chain shimmering in the Friday night lights. A picture of Hibbler's late grandmother, Martha Jefferson, is surrounded by angel wings. Jefferson died in October 2019, shortly before Hibbler's knee injury.

"She's been my motivation to go harder every day," Hibbler said. "I wear it every day. She's still living through me, so I put it on every day.

"I know she will be real proud of me because when I was little she would always tell me to do your best in whatever you do. Now, everything is starting to fall into place. I know she'll be proud."

Hibbler will join Head next season in Starkville and he'll be the third Holmes County Central player to join the Bulldogs in the last two years. Khamauri Rogers, a 2021 Dandy Dozen selection, transferred to Mississippi State from Miami last December.

Hibbler's high school coach expected him to get to this point.

"He's a young man that has trusted the process," Holmes County Central coach Marcus Rogers said. "I've known him since the sixth grade. He's always been bigger than everybody and I told him back in junior high that this would be a thing that he would be able to achieve."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football recruiting: Terrance Hibbler overcame knee injury