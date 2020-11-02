Terps QB Taulia Tagovailoa earns B1G Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors

Taulia Tagovailoa earns B1G Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Big Ten has named Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa Co-Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Terps to a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback against Minnesota on Friday night. Tagovailoa shares the honor with Ohio State's Justin Fields, who threw four touchdowns in a win over Penn State.

The Ewa Beach, Hawaii native became just the third player in Big Ten history to throw for at least 350 yards and three touchdowns and rush for two other TDs himself. Tagovailoa's two-yard rushing TD in overtime while extending his left arm to reach the pylon proved to be the game-winner before the Gophers missed the extra-point after scoring a touchdown themselves.

The sophomore went 26-35 passing for 394 yards, becoming the first Terps pass thrower to throw 300 yards in a game since 2013 when the program still played in the ACC. The Alabama transfer and little brother of Dolphins' Tua, Tagovailoa bounced back in a big way after struggling in a landslide loss to Northwestern in Maryland's season opener.

No Terrapin has received player of the week honors since running back Javon Leake scored four touchdowns against Illinois in 2018.

After so much turnover at the quarterback position for Maryland football in recent seasons, it finally appears that head coach Mike Locksley has his guy.