Terps fall out of of AP top 10, ranked at No. 13

For the first time all season, the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team isn't in the AP top-10 rankings.

Maryland dropped six spots from No. 7 to No. 13 in the rankings after losing to unranked Seton Hall Thursday, 52-48. Smothered by Seton Hall's ultra-aggressive defense, Maryland had 15 shots blocked and committed 17 turnovers.

Listed as No. 4 back on the December 9th rankings, the Terps have dropped nine spots in the last two weeks.

For Mark Turgeon, it's back to the drawing board to figure out how to fix the slumping offense. In their last three contests, the Terps have shot 33 percent, 33 percent and 29 percent from the field.

Since starting the season 10-0, Maryland has lost two straight and doesn't play for 10 days. Looking to get back in the win column, their next game is against the 8-4 Bryant Bulldogs, who lead the Northeastern Conference. After that, it's two Big 10 home games vs. Indiana (who might be ranked) and Ohio State (currently No.2).

