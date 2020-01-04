Terps' Aaron Wiggins brings down the Xfinity Center with a one-handed dunk against Indiana

Aaron Wiggins brought the house down in the opening moments of the Maryland Terrapins' second half against Indiana.

Seeing a slight opening in the post, Wiggins took two dribbles and then had his sights set on the rim. The seas parted and then the sophomore guard slammed home a one-handed dunk. The Xfinity Center, appropriately, erupted.

Sheesh. He was the horse right out of the gates when he saw that hole in the lane. Another view from the sideline:

The officials had to stop play on the court due to Wiggins' damage. Netting got tangled up in the basket to cause a brief stoppage, which actually hindered the momentum generated from the dunk.

Wiggins had compiled nine points up to that point in the contest. On the season he has struggled to find consistency from the field, but there is no denying the 6'6" guard's athleticism.

