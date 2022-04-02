Here are the terms of the Patriots trade for WR DeVante Parker

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
The New England Patriots got a little deeper at the wide receiver position by trading with the Miami Dolphins for DeVante Parker.

The 29-year-old is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and he provides the outside threat that New England has been lacking. Parker does have a history of being injury prone, but he’s one of the league’s better receivers when healthy. He posted 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 — it was the only year he played a full slate of games.

Bill Belichick didn’t jump on some of the big-name receivers early in free agency, but he found a gem that didn’t come at a high price tag. The Patriots traded a 2023 third-round pick for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

His base salary over the next two years will be under $6 million, which is great for a potentially high-performing receiver.

Here’s an updated look at the Patriots’ draft picks this year following the trade.

