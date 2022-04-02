Here are the terms of the Patriots trade for WR DeVante Parker
The New England Patriots got a little deeper at the wide receiver position by trading with the Miami Dolphins for DeVante Parker.
The 29-year-old is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds and he provides the outside threat that New England has been lacking. Parker does have a history of being injury prone, but he’s one of the league’s better receivers when healthy. He posted 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019 — it was the only year he played a full slate of games.
Bill Belichick didn’t jump on some of the big-name receivers early in free agency, but he found a gem that didn’t come at a high price tag. The Patriots traded a 2023 third-round pick for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick.
Trade terms, per source:
Patriots get WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 5th-round pick.
Dolphins get a 2023 third-round pick.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2022
His base salary over the next two years will be under $6 million, which is great for a potentially high-performing receiver.
DeVante Parker's contract calls for him to earn a base salary of $5.65 in 2022 and $5.7 million in 2023.
Patriots WRs:
🏈DeVante Parker
🏈Nelson Agholor
🏈Jakobi Meyers
🏈Kendrick Bourne
🏈N’Keal Harry
🏈Ty Montgomery
🏈Kristian Wilkerson
🏈Malcolm Perry
🏈Tre Nixon
— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 2, 2022
Here’s an updated look at the Patriots’ draft picks this year following the trade.
Updated 2022 #Patriots Draft Picks:
1 (21)
2 (54)
3 (85)
4 (127)
5 (158) via MIA
5 (170) via TB
6 (200)
6 (210) via LAR
— Ryan Spagnoli (@Ryan_Spags) April 2, 2022
