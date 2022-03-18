Here are the terms of Deshaun Watson’s pending contract agreement with the Browns
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Cleveland BrownsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Deshaun WatsonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The price of acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson, once the eventual trade becomes official, goes far beyond the Cleveland Browns simply sending a flurry of draft picks to the Houston Texans. The Browns are also going to give Watson a lucrative new contract extension that will keep him in Cleveland for five more years.
The Browns will give Watson a new five-year, $230 million contract extension, per numerous reports. Any new contract will be processed once the agreed-upon trade is finalized.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated the entire contract is guaranteed, an unprecedented level of commitment in the history of the NFL.
Every dollar of Deshaun Watson’s new five-year, $230 million deal is guaranteed, per sources, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player. @Browns and Watson’s agent @DavidMulugheta combine to make history.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022