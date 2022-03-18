Here are the terms of Deshaun Watson’s pending contract agreement with the Browns

The price of acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson, once the eventual trade becomes official, goes far beyond the Cleveland Browns simply sending a flurry of draft picks to the Houston Texans. The Browns are also going to give Watson a lucrative new contract extension that will keep him in Cleveland for five more years.

The Browns will give Watson a new five-year, $230 million contract extension, per numerous reports. Any new contract will be processed once the agreed-upon trade is finalized.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated the entire contract is guaranteed, an unprecedented level of commitment in the history of the NFL.