Will Termont runs wild, Jacks compete at Section 8-3A True Team

May 8—BRAINERD — Will Termont is having himself a week.

The Bemidji High School track and field athlete won the school's Male Athlete of the Year honor on Monday night, then took home two first-place finishes on Tuesday at the 8-3A True Team meet in Brainerd.

Termont won the 1600-meter race with a time of 4:21.90, which was just over three seconds faster than Monticello's Ty Brouwer in second place. He also won the two-mile race by six seconds with a time of 9:38.02.

Isaac Schouten also finished inside the top 10 in the 3200 with a time of 10:04.02, which was good enough for sixth place. Bemidji's 4x800-meter relay team took fifth at 9:03.21, while Ontario Tate-Beaulieu took 10th place in the 100 (11.67).

Alex Newby won the boys pole vault with a mark of 13-06. Austin Heim took sixth place at 11-06, helping the Lumberjacks to an eighth-place finish in the team standings with 501 points.

The BHS girls took seventh place with 484 points behind Alivia Thompson and Mia Hoffmann's efforts in the distance events. Thompson took fifth place in the 800 (2:25.08) and the 1600 (5:10.54). Hoffmann finished third in the mile (5:02.61) and second in the two-mile (10:49.71).

Bemidji's 4x800 girls team took fifth place at 11:00.78. In the field, Chloe Knott finished 10th in the pole vault (8-00), while Maki-Lynn Westerman took fifth in the triple jump (33-01).

Girls Team Results

1-Alexandria 1033.5; 2-Brainerd 870; 3-Moorhead 802; 4-Monticello 756; 5-Sartell 694; 6-Buffalo 622; 7-Bemidji 484; 8-St. Cloud Tech 370; 9-Sauk Rapids-Rice 344.5.

Boys Team Results

1-Moorhead 943; 2-Brainerd 784.5; 3-Buffalo 769; 4-Alexandria 761; 5-Monticello 669.5; 6-St. Cloud Tech 594.5; 7-Sauk Rapids-Rice 508.5; 8-Bemidji 501; 9-Sartell 456.