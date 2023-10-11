Teresa Weatherspoon set to become Sky head coach

CHICAGO — The Chicago Sky are finalizing the hire of WNBA legend Teresa Weatherspoon, a league source confirmed to the Chicago Tribune on Tuesday night.

The hire was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Mutual interest between Weatherspoon and the Sky was initially reported by the Chicago Sun-Times in August.

Weatherspoon’s hire marks a turning point for the Sky following a tumultuous season punctuated by the sudden midseason exit of former coach and general manager James Wade. Despite an early exit from the playoffs and finishing with an 18-22 record, the Sky still managed to re-sign star Kahleah Copper on a two-year deal.

The Sky will now enter the offseason with a clear foundation for roster building — and with a Hall of Famer at the helm.

This will be Weatherspoon’s first coaching job in the WNBA. Yet her stature throughout the league — and women’s basketball as a whole — led her to become a favorite for any head coach opening in recent years.

Inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019, Weatherspoon brings nearly three decades of experience to Chicago as both a player and a coach.

Weatherspoon’s career as a player began at Louisiana Tech, where she won an NCAA championship in 1988. She went on to win an Olympic gold medal in the same year before setting out on a lengthy and successful career as a founding WNBA player, which included five All-Star selections and two Defensive Player of the Year honors.

After retiring in 2004, Weatherspoon returned to her alma mater to lead the Lady Techsters to two NCAA tournament appearances from 2008-14, ending her run with a 99-71 record. Weatherspoon most recently served as an assistant for the New Orleans Pelicans from 2020-23, where she earned respect from players and coaches for her skill in player development.

The Phoenix Mercury originally pursued Weatherspoon as their top candidate for head coach during the 2021-22 offseason, but she removed herself from competition after receiving a new offer from the Pelicans — only to be released in June 2023, a decision that elicited widespread criticism from Pelicans and WNBA fans.

The Sky still have an additional absence to fill: the general manager position.

Before Wade’s departure, the Sky were the only team remaining in the WNBA with a dual coach/general manager position, a status that was widely criticized by players in the latter half of this season. The team confirmed the position would be split at the conclusion of the regular season.

With a head coach in place, the Sky will now search for a general manager to partner with Weatherspoon as the team looks to regain its footing as a playoff — and championship — contender.