Teresa Weatherspoon lauds Reese and Cardoso as future Olympians

CHICAGO — Ahead of their game against the Connecticut Sun Wednesday, Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon talked about the first time she was selected to represent Team USA, and offered high praise for the potential of her rookie frontcourt tandem — Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Weatherspoon was first selected to represent the United States at the inaugural Goodwill Games in 1986, a tournament held in Moscow where the US went on to win the gold medal game over the Soviet Union, 83-60.

Just over a month later, she participated in the 1986 World Championships — Once again held in Moscow — And was a part of a USA team that beat the Soviet Union again, 108-88, to earn a second gold medal in a little more than five weeks.

“It was really, really different from now. We were actually called in the room to be told that we made it or you didn’t make it, and the numbers were pretty slim,” Weatherspoon said, recalling the experience of being selected for Team USA. “You were worried whether you were a part of the 12 when you were being called into the room.

“I can remember being in a dark room and the light was only on me. You couldn’t really even see the coach so, once you were told that you made the team, of course, there’s an enormous amount of joy that you have and it comes over you. Especially for me … Being able to do this twice and being from a place of 800 or so many people, to be an Olympian was huge.”

Weatherspoon was born and raised in the east Texas town of Pineland, which as of 2020, had a population of 888 people, according to the US Census Bureau.

“To be an example for our young people in that community,” Weatherspoon said. “To let them know it doesn’t matter where you come from, it’s the work that you put in for whatever dream that you desire.”

From a young age, Weatherspoon — Often colloquially referred to as “T-Spoon” by friends, family, coaches and players around her — has carried herself with a charismatic personality that’s endeared her to those around her everywhere she goes.

That personality bled through once more Tuesday, when she was asked if she’s going to expect more offensive production from Reese going forward, who has dropped three straight double-doubles going into their Wednesday night matchup with the Sun.

“Angel is going to be Angel. She’s incredible right now. She’s off the charts with rebounding the basketball, giving us second chance opportunities, that is unreal,” Weatherspoon said. “She’s going to be even better at finishing around the rim. That is what she needs. This is growth and development. This is understanding what the next level is like.

“So, she is only going to get better. She’s just going to continue to rise. She’s a champion. She’s a freaking winner. All she wants to do is freaking win. That’s it.”

Weatherspoon’s praise carried over for No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso, who she said, with a bit of patience and grace, will become “an incredible post player.”

“[She’s] very smart, knows how to position herself, rebounds well, defends well, anchors the defense as well,” Weatherspoon said. “And she can pass the basketball. [She has] great vision as a post player.”

According to Weatherspoon, the secret sauce for Cardoso and Reese to take the next step in their development as professional basketball players will come from the mental side of the game and how they attack preparation — Something she said she is keenly focusing on.

“Just preparing them mentally. What they’ll see [is] how it’s going to look and how they have to respond. It’s exactly what we went through today,” Weatherspoon said. “What the response looks like, how physical you’re going to be down in the painted area, how tough you’re going to be [when] you’re playing against some of the best down in that paint.

“So, you have to be physical down there. You got to be strong. And we got to finish at the rim.”

In due time, Weatherspoon also believes Reese and Cardoso have what it takes to be Olympians who go on to represent their countries.

When asked if Reese has what it takes to be a part of Team USA some day, this was Weatherspoon’s response:

“Come on now. I know you’re not asking me that question. Does she have what it takes?” Weatherspoon said, with that trademark charismatic smile. “She’s showing it … She has what it takes. You’re doggone right she has what it takes. Kamilla has what it takes as well, to be with her country. Everybody on this team has what it freaking takes. We all do. We all do.”

