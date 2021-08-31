Teresa Weatherspoon on her 1999 WNBA Finals shot, impact on NBA coaching | She Got Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In the latest edition of She Got Game, SNY’s Maria Marino has an exclusive chat with New York Liberty legend Teresa Weatherspoon about her famous buzzer beating shot in the 1999 WNBA Finals.
Weatherspoon also goes into her coaching in the NBA as an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans and the legacy she wants to leave behind.