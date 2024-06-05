- Teresa Weatherspoon on Angel Reese ejection: “I tried to get an explanation and I did not”Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon and teammates Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey explain their perspectives on the Angel Reese technicals and ejection that occurred during Chicago’s matchup against the New York Liberty.0:39Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky refuse to answer questions on Caitlin Clark after heated 71-70 lossThe Chicago Sky's Chennedy Carter and coach Teresa Weatherspoon quickly shut down any questions about Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark after Saturday's 71-70 loss<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/chicago-sky/chicago-sky-refuse-to-answer-questions-on-caitlin-clark-after-heated-71-70-loss/566182/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Chicago Sky refuse to answer questions on Caitlin Clark after heated 71-70 loss</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:34Now PlayingPaused
- Chicago Sky's Angel Reese adds new title -- women's professional soccer team ownerChicago Sky rookie Angel Reese can now call herself a professional sports team owner. DC Power Football Club, a Washington-based women's team set to begin play this summer in the United Soccer League Super League, announced Reese as the first member of its ownership group on Tuesday.1:23Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever gameThe highly anticipated WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is set for June 1. Here's a look at how the rookies have compared so far this season and will No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso make her WNBA debut?<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/caitlin-clark-angel-reese-wnba-sky-fever-cardoso/617598/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese to face off in first WNBA matchup with Sky-Fever game</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:17Now PlayingPaused
- Matt Eberflus on DJ Moore: He's as tough as they comeOn Thursday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke to the media about what DJ Moore will bring to the team this season<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/matt-eberflus-on-dj-moore-hes-as-tough-as-they-come/564281/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Matt Eberflus on DJ Moore: He's as tough as they come</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
- 5 things to know about USWNT head coach Emma HayesHayes became the 10th full-time head coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team after leading the Chelsea FC Women for the last 11 seasons.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/5-things-to-know-about-emma-hayes/565516/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">5 things to know about USWNT head coach Emma Hayes</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:53Now PlayingPaused
- Matt Eberflus ‘very impressed' by Caleb Williams so far this offseasonOn Thursday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus spoke to the media about what he's seen from Caleb Williams so far this offseason<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/matt-eberflus-very-impressed-by-caleb-williams-so-far-this-offseason/564280/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Matt Eberflus ‘very impressed' by Caleb Williams so far this offseason</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:49Now PlayingPaused
- Keenan Allen open to contract extension with Chicago BearsKeenan Allen has one year left on his contract but said he is interested in playing as long as he can<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/keenan-allen-open-to-contract-extension-with-chicago-bears/566916/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Keenan Allen open to contract extension with Chicago Bears</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:12Now PlayingPaused
- Wanny: Matt Eberflus is handling ‘Hard Knocks' news correctlyDave Wannstedt joins Football Night in Chicago to talk about how he would handle getting "Hard Knocks" if he were head coach<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/football-night-in-chicago/wanny-matt-eberflus-is-handling-hard-knocks-news-correctly/566163/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Wanny: Matt Eberflus is handling ‘Hard Knocks' news correctly</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:57Now PlayingPaused
Teresa Weatherspoon on Angel Reese ejection: “I tried to get an explanation and I did not” [Watch Now]
Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon and teammates Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey explain their perspectives on the Angel Reese technicals and ejection that occurred during Chicago’s matchup against the New York Liberty.
Video Transcript
What was your view of the technical technicals, I guess?
And the objection.
And did anybody tell you what the reasoning for it was?
I tried to get an explanation.
I did not, I don't know to this moment what has happened.
I got ejected.
She got two texts she told, said something to the ref and so, um whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made.
It's more about composure for us um in our young years in the W NBA.
So, you know, you get to know refs and how they respond to things.