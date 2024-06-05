Advertisement

Teresa Weatherspoon on Angel Reese ejection: “I tried to get an explanation and I did not” [Watch Now]

Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon and teammates Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey explain their perspectives on the Angel Reese technicals and ejection that occurred during Chicago’s matchup against the New York Liberty.

Video Transcript

What was your view of the technical technicals, I guess?

And the objection.

And did anybody tell you what the reasoning for it was?

I tried to get an explanation.

I did not, I don't know to this moment what has happened.

I got ejected.

She got two texts she told, said something to the ref and so, um whatever he felt like was the correct call is what he made.

It's more about composure for us um in our young years in the W NBA.

So, you know, you get to know refs and how they respond to things.