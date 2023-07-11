Terence Steele’s uncertain future looms large for the Cowboys

Predicting the future in the NFL is never an easy task. Teams have strategies they don’t always share, players have ambitions they don’t make public, coaches have biases, competition is unpredictable and outside factors are always in play.

For the most part, the Cowboys seem to have a good handle on the various situations across the roster. They sound intent on re-signing top players like Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons. The exact terms are unknown, but most will agree Dallas will get deals done with them, one way or the other.

Terence Steele’s future isn’t quite so clear.

The Cowboys right tackle was having a career season in 2022 until an ACL injury brought it to a sudden halt. His absence from the lineup had enormous effects on the Dallas running game and proved Steele’s value almost immediately.

Steele, a restricted free agent this past March, was given a second-round tender to stay in Dallas for the 2023 season. Recovering from a significant knee injury and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, Steele’s uncertain future looms large.

There’s not only a question of health facing Steele in 2023, but a question of his role on the club. Early in the offseason the Cowboys reworked Tyron Smith’s deal to stay in Dallas another season. Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones candidly stated he wanted his rising star Tyler Smith to play LT while his veteran tackle Tyron Smith played on the right side.

The impact that such a proposal would have on Steele wasn’t lost on anyone in Cowboys Nation.

Subsequent discussions with the press opened up a range of possibilities for the Cowboys offensive line. How things play out in camp will likely dictate the final depth chart, and as such, Steele’s landing spot.

Steele’s rehab from injury is sure to play a key role in everything. Anyone who saw Tyron Smith fill in for him last season knows there was a falloff. Was that because Smith himself was just returning from injury? Was it because Smith hadn’t played RT since his rookie season?

It could be either or it could be both.

Can Steele get back to his pre-injury self?

Everyone saw Michael Gallup struggle to come back from injury in 2022. While Steele and Gallup play vastly different positions, Gallup’s struggles illustrate “back” isn’t always “back.”

Finally, there’s the question of whether the Cowboys even see Steele in their long-term future. They’ve been quite candid regarding their intentions with the other big name free agents to-be. Little has been said of Steele.

With market-setting deals incoming, it’s perfectly possible they’ve decided they cannot afford to keep everyone and some upper-to-middle-class players like Steele may be luxuries they cannot afford to keep.

As discussed in “What’s more important: depth or star talent?” it was concluded the middle-class tier of players were the most expendable. If Dallas really does intend to re-sign Diggs, Prescott, Lamb and Parsons, players like Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker, Jourdan Lewis, Leighton Vander Esch and Steele could be seen as luxuries they can no longer justify.

Then again, the Cowboys may be looking to re-sign Steele to a bargain deal in camp since he’s coming back from injury and still young enough to theoretically hit the market two more times.

Although maybe there’s no deal to be had and he’s looking to take his talents to market next March. We just don’t know.

There are many uncertain elements in play and the answers won’t even begin to become known until training camp kicks off in Oxnard.

