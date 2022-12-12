Terence Steele to miss rest of year with torn ACL

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the team feared a serious injury for right tackle Terence Steele after he left their win over the Texans and word on Monday is that Steele will miss the rest of the season.

According to multiple reports, tests showed that Steele suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game.

The Cowboys initially turned to Josh Ball against the Texans, but veteran Jason Peters took over after Ball struggled with the Houston pass rush. He provided better protection during Dallas’ game-winning touchdown drive.

Tackle Tyron Smith returned to practice with the Cowboys last week. The team’s plan has been to put him back at left tackle with rookie Tyler Smith moving inside to left guard, but it’s unclear if he’ll be activated this week.

