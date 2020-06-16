Terence Crawford could face Manny Pacquiao and will fight within four months, says Arum

Terence Crawford is likely to return to the ring in September or October and a fight against Manny Pacquiao is the preferred option, says his promoter Bob Arum.

American Crawford, who is the WBO welterweight champion and undefeated in 36 career bouts, ideally wishes to return when spectators are allowed back into venues once the coronavirus pandemic has eased sufficiently.

Pacquiao, 41, was previously a Top Rank fighter like Crawford but did not face him during that period.

His last fight was a split decision victory over Keith Thurman in July 2019, while Crawford, who is seeking a high-profile contest, stopped Egidijus Kavaliauskas in December.

The other options to fight Crawford are Kell Brook, Yordenis Ugas, Shawn Porter and Thurman.

"We're going to have Terence fight in September, or October, period," Arum said, per ESPN.

"We're looking to either match him with Pacquiao, Kell Brook, Ugas or Porter."

Of facing Pacquiao, Arum added to talkSPORT: "That's the opponent that I would most like Terence to fight, and I think he would.

"Now, that requires a lot of money and we've had proposals from the Mid-East.

"I don't know whether the Mid-East venues will allow spectators this year, they may not allow it until there's a vaccine. That is the problem.

"We're hamstrung because none of these [venues] want to commit to a fight this year because of the coronavirus.

"Otherwise, we have to look for Terence Crawford to fight a major welterweight. There are a number that are possibilities. Thurman, Porter or this kid Ugas, the Cuban who is a good, good welterweight.

"They're with Al [Haymon's] company PBC, but we're working well together with that company, so I don't think that'll be a problem.

"And then finally there is Kell Brook, whose management contacts me on almost a weekly basis.

"So the first possibility is Pacquiao, if that's possible. Second possibility is a fight against one of Al's guys. And the third possibility is Kell Brook if we can get him in the United States."