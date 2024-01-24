Terance Mann rises up and throws it down

Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist has finally joined the UFC.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame is welcoming three new members.
The star-studded list of 41 players will need to be cut down to 12.
The McDonald's All-American boys roster has been revealed for the 2024 high school class.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a hard look at the teams who got the boot during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to see what they need to do to better their fortunes for the 2024 season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast with two football powerhouses loading up big time this offseason.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap each and every game from the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs as they give their instant reactions and takeaways and determine the ramifications for each team. Fitz and Frank start with the Baltimore Ravens turning on the jets in the second half against the Houston Texans, as they appear to be the best team in the NFL as of right now. The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an uninspiring win against the Green Bay Packers, as Brock Purdy had a rough game until coming through in the clutch on the final drive, which leads to a discussion around whether Brock Purdy is carrying the offense or vice versa. The Detroit Lions continue their magical run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, although Baker Mayfield put up an impressive fight and will likely get a large contract from the Bucs this offseason. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs knock the Buffalo Bills out of the playoffs yet again, as Fitz thinks Buffalo will be forced to look in the mirror and make major changes this offseason to give themselves a real chance at getting over the hump. Fitz and Frank react to the news that Antonio Pierce will remain the Las Vegas Raiders head coach before giving their Playoff Deliveries presented by Prime: Frank loved how Travis Kelce answered the call and delivered for his team this weekend, while Fitz goes off the rails and picks Jason Kelce, who appeared to enjoy the Chiefs win more than anyone.
The Lions are going to San Francisco.
Campbell’s first news conference as Lions head coach three years ago raised eyebrows. Now he's showing why he's everything Detroit needs.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly believes the lack of job security will bring out the best in McCarthy.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
UFC 297 on Saturday night featured two title bouts and a much anticipated fight between featherweight contenders.
Get ready to make your plans for the 2024 MLB season by signing up for a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league today!
Jorge Martin examines several players who were drafted highly but underperformed last season. Could they bounce back in 2024?
McCormick has missed most or all of four seasons due to injury during his college football career.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab to preview every Divisional Round matchup. Fitz and Frank go game-by-game and decide which player or coach is under the most pressure to perform deep in the playoffs before giving their picks. Fitz and Frank discuss Lamar Jackson and whether his legacy is partially on the line against the Houston Texans, Kyle Shanahan and whether he can shake his playoff curse, the Detroit Lions and whether they can set themselves up to make history, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen's sense of urgency to capitalize on his team's window and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his insight on the head coach hiring cycle, including how the interview process works with someone like Bill Belichick, what Nick Sirianni needs to do to save his job with the Philadelphia Eagles, why Mike McCarthy will remain head coach in Dallas and the latest on Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the players who finished the NFL season on a high note, and whether to buy into them in 2024 drafts.